What's Hot

Kieran Culkin Reveals How He Felt About His Brother Macaulay’s ‘Home Alone’ Fame

Republicans Suggest Democrats Are Simply Not Allowed To Prosecute Trump

Andrew Tate Wins Appeal To Replace Detention With House Arrest

Neil Diamond Says He's Only Just Accepted His 2018 Parkinson's Diagnosis

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Heartbreaking Way He Learned About His Dad's Death On 9/11

Some Politicians Have Tried Using Mugshots To Boost Political Fortunes

Tornadoes In The South And Midwest Pulverize Homes; 1 Dead

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Wrong (Again): Trans People Have Everything To Fight For

Fox News Relentlessly Predicts Violence Will Follow Trump's Indictment

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee's Anti-Drag Law

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

EntertainmentDonald Trump the daily showdonald trump jr

Desi Lydic Brutally Mocks Conservative Tears Over Donald Trump Indictment

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump Jr. and more Republicans are roasted in the "Daily Show" correspondent's spoof call for donations.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Desi Lydic used a parody call for donations to poke fun at conservatives who have gone on TV to say how sad they are about former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

“Is there anything more heartbreaking than the tears of a conservative? Every single hour, all across America’s conservative TV networks, another sad Republican cries about Donald Trump’s indictment,” the “Daily Show” correspondent began the spoof spot.

The appeal is edited with clips of Trump scions Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Fox News personalities expressing frustration at Trump’s charging in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

“These men are suffering because Trump is suffering… the consequences of his actions,” Lydic continues, with faux concern. “You can help these big, strong, weak little bitches. Call now before it’s too late, or before Trump gets charged with his next crime or his next one or his next one, you get it.”

The ad ends with this message on screen: “Help a conservative through an event that is apparently sadder than a school shooting.”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community