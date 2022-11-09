Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed

Donald Trump said Don Bolduc, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate he backed in New Hampshire, lost Tuesday because he eventually “disavowed” the former president’s false election fraud claims.

Trump did his dancing best to distance himself from the defeat.

“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, per Mediaite. “Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won easily. Lessons Learned!!!”

Bolduc claimed the election was stolen and later retracted the baseless assertion, earning this lukewarm endorsement from Trump late last month:

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote. “He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total.”

Trump also seemed to take pleasure in the sound defeat of GOP Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea, who was endorsed by Trump’s emerging rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). O’Dea lost to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado.

“Joe O’Dea lost BIG! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote, per Mediaite.