Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Smokes GOP For Bid To Retake Congress

Jimmy Kimmel was clearly primed for Election Day on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

The talk show host rattled off barbs aimed mostly at Republicans. Perhaps his best one addressed the GOP’s hope of retaking control of the House and Senate.

“You know, the last time Republicans took control of the House they were hitting police with flagpoles and pooping in it,” Kimmel sniped, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Advertisement

He also joked that “our studio audience tonight is entirely made up of Herschel Walker’s children,” referring to the football-star-turned-Georgia Senate candidate who had to acknowledge he had several more kids than he previously mentioned.

“Wait till he meets you guys. Daddy’s gonna love you,” Kimmel told the crowd.

Kimmel also took a shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who was easily winning reelection as the host did his monologue.

“Florida is a state in which being an alleged sex offender makes you an experienced public servant,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel pivoted to the race for Illinois comptroller, but not because it was generating national interest. It’s because a farmer featured in an ad for Democratic incumbent Susana Mendoza was named Dick Bigger Jr. For real.

Advertisement