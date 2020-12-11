Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Radicle' Typo Has Twitter Users In Stitches

Like father, like son.
President Donald Trump is well known for a Twitter typo or ten and Donald Trump Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps Thursday with a doozie.
Trump Jr. wrote “radical” as “radicle” while attacking Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in this tweet:
It’s not the first time Trump Jr. has spelled the word wrong:
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “radicle” as “the lower part of the axis of a plant embryo or seedling” ― presumably not what Trump Jr. meant.
Twitter users predictably went to town on the president’s eldest son with other dictionary definitions and more:
