Dr. Oz Makes A Geography Goof And Twitter Puts Him In His Place

Perhaps Mehmet Oz could use a map ― the GOP nominee for senator in Pennsylvania mistakenly grouped the Keystone State with those bordering the ocean.

In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, the former talk-show doctor declared: “This is important: We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.”

does Oz ... does he think Pennsylvania is on the coast? pic.twitter.com/ZuXCPKZdVQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

Pennsylvania does not touch the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s a bit of a technicality, but people on Twitter were not willing to overlook it — especially since Oz only began calling Pennsylvania home for his election bid after living in New Jersey, which does have a coastline, for decades. His Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has assailed him as a carpetbagger.

Oz can now be accused of not being so good at geography, too:

Maybe he’s just confused since New Jersey is on the coast and that’s the state where he actually lives. — Ana 🗽🌻 Vote blue to save democracy! (@AnaSolitaria7) November 1, 2022

Maybe Oz thinks the Delaware River is the Atlantic Ocean? — Bob Longo Jr (@robertlongo56) November 1, 2022

If you want to be a senator on the east coast, you should have stayed in New Jersey, get a map please. — UticaJoe (@UticaJoe) November 1, 2022

Hey “doc” your home in NJ might be on the water, but PA has no coastline the last time I checked. — Pauline Criel (@pecriel) November 1, 2022

Dude. It’s Joisey Shore.

Not Pennsylvanian Shore#DrOoze — IBookery (@ibookery) November 1, 2022

Ah, those Pennsylvania beaches. — Ramone Sinclair (@ramonesinclair) November 1, 2022

