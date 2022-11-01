Politics
Dr. Oz Makes A Geography Goof And Twitter Puts Him In His Place

Pennsylvania's GOP nominee for senator might want to get better acquainted with the state he's running in.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Perhaps Mehmet Oz could use a map ― the GOP nominee for senator in Pennsylvania mistakenly grouped the Keystone State with those bordering the ocean.

In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, the former talk-show doctor declared: “This is important: We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.”

Pennsylvania does not touch the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s a bit of a technicality, but people on Twitter were not willing to overlook it — especially since Oz only began calling Pennsylvania home for his election bid after living in New Jersey, which does have a coastline, for decades. His Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has assailed him as a carpetbagger.

Oz can now be accused of not being so good at geography, too:

