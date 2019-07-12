Ed Sheeran Reveals He And Cherry Seaborn Are Married In New Interview

Ed Sheeran was certainly “Thinking Out Loud” during an interview released Friday when he confirmed his marriage to Cherry Seaborn following months of rumors about their nuptials.

The singer-songwriter was discussing his new song “Remember the Name,” which features Eminem and 50 Cent, on his new album, “No.6 Collaborations Project.” Radio host and author Charlamagne Tha God asked Sheeran whether one verse, in particular, referred to people invading his own private life.

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married,” Sheeran responded, “and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out.”

He continued, “I was like, someone’s going to hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married,’ and I didn’t know how that would be construed, but it’s already come out.”

The lyrics Sheeran was referencing are these: “Watch how the lyrics might get twisted / my wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

The 28-year-old singer’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stephen Pond via Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn attend a soccer match in Ipswich, England, on April 21, 2018.

Sheeran gushed about Seaborn earlier in the interview: “I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I’m just like, ‘Why the fuck are you with me?’”

He added, “You literally could be with whoever you want to, and you’ve chosen me. I’m saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me, and I just find that amazing.”

Sheeran later said, “I think it’s quite sweet to always think that the person you’re with is out of your league.”

Seaborn and Sheeran, who were childhood friends, reconnected in 2015 at a Fourth of July party hosted by Taylor Swift, he told People in 2017. Around that time, he said, he had a number of shows in New York and Seaborn was working on Wall Street.

Sheeran revealed on Instagram in January of last year that the pair got engaged at the end of 2017. Since then, he has sparked speculation about their marital status on numerous occasions.

In February of last year, Sheeran clarified that he wasn’t married while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards, even though he was spotted wearing a ring on that finger.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings,” Sheeran said at the time to Dan Wooten of The Sun and the ITV morning show “Lorraine.” “It’s the same commitment either way.”

In August 2018, he again sparked rumors that he and Seaborn were married when, asked about wedding planning details, he pointed to his ring during an interview with “Access.”

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that sources said Seaborn and Sheeran had wed in a ceremony shortly before Christmas of 2018.

While Sheeran has remained relatively private about his love life, his music has continued to do the talking. He released his highly anticipated “No.6 Collaborations Project” on Friday.

Watch the entire interview with Charlamagne below: