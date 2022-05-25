Fox News Guest To Parents: 'Your Responsibility' To Check For School Safety

The father of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting victim suggested Tuesday that parents bear the responsibility of the safety of their children’s school.

Pollack, during an interview with host Laura Ingraham, said parents should check the safety measures in place at their children’s schools.

“It’s the parents, it’s your responsibility where you send your children to school,” Pollack said.

“You have to know now after these shootings, and every week there’s a shooting... that you need to check where your kids go to school.”

You can watch a clip from Pollack’s interview with Ingraham below.

Fox guest says it's parent's responsibility to ensure they don't send their kids to a school that's easy to shoot up pic.twitter.com/22Kd0KRiQp — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 25, 2022

Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was one of 17 people who died in the 2018 shooting, made other suggestions for school safety including an armed guard on staff and teacher training via his Twitter on Tuesday.

The father became a “vocal supporter” of armed staff members at schools in the wake of the Parkland shooting, BuzzFeed News reported in May 2018, and his concerns had an ear from then-President Donald Trump.

Other families said they didn’t receive similar treatment, according to the website, and mentioned being completely ignored by the Trump administration.