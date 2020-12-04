Fox News' Juan Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I’m not great but I’m not dying or anything,” Williams told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “I’m worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it’s concerning.”

Williams is currently self-isolating in a hotel in Washington, D.C.

“The Five” was filmed remotely from March to September. It will return to its remote nature “for the foreseeable future,” a representative for the conservative network said in a statement to The New York Times.

Williams was on vacation from Nov. 18. He returned to the network’s Manhattan studio on Nov. 30 and appeared on set three times this week. The host recorded Wednesday’s edition of the show alongside Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. Thursday’s show was filmed remotely. Viewers were reportedly offered no explanation for the change.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Fox News Media has implemented strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including regular testing of all in-studio on-air personalities, mask mandates and daily health assessments for all employees entering the building,” the network told Mediaite.