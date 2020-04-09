CORONAVIRUS

'Full House' Cast Makes A 'Full Quarantine' Parody And It's A Hoot

John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, added a hopeful message to fans about the coronavirus pandemic.

Full House” just got the fake sequel that this time of crisis demands.

John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse from the classic sitcom and its “Fuller House” follow, posted a “Full Quarantine” parody Wednesday that he made with his castmates. (See the video below.)

The clip captures the shelter-in-place activities of Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and series creator Jeff Franklin.

In a similar message on Stamos’ Instagram, a graphic reminds fans during the coronavirus pandemic to “Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House this will all go away.”

Co-star Lori Loughlin did not appear in the video, and could find herself in a different kind of enforced quarantine once she and her husband stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal.

