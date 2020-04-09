'Full House' Cast Makes A 'Full Quarantine' Parody And It's A Hoot

“Full House” just got the fake sequel that this time of crisis demands.

John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse from the classic sitcom and its “Fuller House” follow, posted a “Full Quarantine” parody Wednesday that he made with his castmates. (See the video below.)

The clip captures the shelter-in-place activities of Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and series creator Jeff Franklin.

In a similar message on Stamos’ Instagram, a graphic reminds fans during the coronavirus pandemic to “Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House this will all go away.”

Co-star Lori Loughlin did not appear in the video, and could find herself in a different kind of enforced quarantine once she and her husband stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal.