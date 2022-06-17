Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (June 11-17)

"My kid told me he deserved more cheese and who am I to argue with that"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Popular in the Community

Twitterbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweetsfunniest tweets from parents

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You’re Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here’s How To Do It Right

Parenting

The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They’re Covered In Bug Bites

Shopping

These Backpack Beach Chairs Make The Beach Trip A Little Less Schleppy

Shopping

These Affordable Indoor-Outdoor Rugs Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Shopping

How Professional Swimmers Protect Their Hair and Skin From Chlorine

Shopping

40 Practical Products That'll Make Parents Think 'I Need That!'

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Food & Drink

Lesbian Bars Aren't What They Used To Be... In A Good Way

Shopping

The Wine Chillers That Will Keep Your Rosé Ice Cold All Summer Long

Shopping

36 Useful TikTok Products For Anyone Whose Schedule Is Basically Chaos

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Wellness

Conversations About Abortion Are Missing Voices: Trans And Nonbinary People

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Shopping

Score Up To 78% Off At REI's Giant Summer Sale

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Wellness

6 Ways You’re Contributing To Abortion Stigma Without Realizing It

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44