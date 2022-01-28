Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
a man in the dog park with a thick eastern european accent dipped the puppy he was holding and said “your friends are now upside down”— JP (@jpbrammer) January 26, 2022
…I have to make this. pic.twitter.com/Fs7Oh7c0H3— Aoife “Fe” Baker (@vivaciousvandal) January 22, 2022
This is Wrigley. According to his data, we are on the verge of a stick shortage. He’s not taking any chances. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/mw0qBEYIVv— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 26, 2022
All dogs are sons of bitches, so technically it's a compliment.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 25, 2022
no interviews pic.twitter.com/Wy0gfhnaT9— Dog Solution (@DogSolutions) January 26, 2022
We bimbofied cats folks pic.twitter.com/EXrPQFsCv7— Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) January 27, 2022
This was sent to my dog’s Instagram account pic.twitter.com/ZayKUaJL4Y— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) January 25, 2022
Two kinds of dogs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/0WRfxfaOYZ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 25, 2022
Manners. pic.twitter.com/itDSclObwC— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 23, 2022
The best thing about cats is that no matter how haughty or proud they look, every single one of them is actually a big ol dingus— Elle Em (@ellle_em) January 27, 2022
POV: you just woke up in the middle of the night and– pic.twitter.com/GNdVBH3YAt— Cryptid Cats (@cryptidmeows) January 27, 2022
Got a new favourite thing on TikTok. Cats singing heavy metal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XeH94F3Qsd— Crazy Cat Makcik (@crazycatmakcik) January 22, 2022
I’ll never forget the time I checked the pet cam and joe was watching BET 😂🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qon2uFcsHW— 🍪 coochie monster 🍪 (@alesiavsworld) January 26, 2022
BIG NEWS: I would like to announce my book deal.— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) January 24, 2022
It’s where I knock the books off the shelf onto your desk, and you have to deal with it haha pic.twitter.com/zg2n2Stg55
Cats are excellent spies, better than Daniel Craig even https://t.co/Rys1Ka7QWe— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 25, 2022
must protect new cat tree with my powerful and mighty stance. pic.twitter.com/CG5Zxf2FfC— Fluffy Willow (@fluffy_willow) January 22, 2022
dad: I don’t want cats. no more cats in this house!— ｋｏｃｈｅｎｇ (@twitkocheng) January 25, 2022
also dad two days later: pic.twitter.com/TQSumgc6iK
*cartoon cymbal crash sound effects* pic.twitter.com/i8vbgovaJT— Church of the Falling Cat (@fallingcatcult) January 23, 2022
Not enough people are talking about the fact that my cat learned how to skateboard pic.twitter.com/qJtMtPk779— The Correct Opinion Haver (@notoriouskpg) January 26, 2022
the service dog at Euphoria High pic.twitter.com/LRlzO5gLoQ— i’m falling rn (@xxxngel) January 22, 2022