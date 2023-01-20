What's Hot

Womenhpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Jan. 14-20)

"i love when vets knock before they come into the room. like yes my dog is naked but she also arrived that way."
Caroline Bologna

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

