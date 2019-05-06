17 Tweets That Prove Kids Ask The Funniest Questions

Kids seem to be experts at putting parents on the spot and asking hilarious questions.
The funny parents of Twitter have shared the humorous inquiries their children have brought to them about Disney movies, breastfeeding, mermaids, and more.
Check out the funny tweets below.
My 7yo just asked me why mattress companies bother to put a design on the mattress when it's just going to be covered up by a sheet, and this is a perfect example of the constant questions kids ask that make you feel like an idiot.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) January 30, 2019
Kids are great if you like being asked at 6am why doesn't Moana get sand on her feet when she walks on the seafloor after the ocean splits.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 20, 2017
4 yr old daughter just asked how mermaids go potty. I'm stumped as well. Any ideas??— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) December 19, 2012
My toddler asked for a necklacine. Because she wants both a magazine and a necklace. Genius.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) August 25, 2016
My daughter asked me to *read* Frozen as a bedtime story. I'd laugh if I wasn't so concerned about the mind control Disney has over her.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) April 14, 2014
7yr old "Do women get their periods on weekends too?"— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) November 20, 2015
Me "Yes"
7yr old mutters to herself "Jesus Christ"
My son just asked me why spiders don't get stuck in their own webs, and now I'm questioning everything.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 1, 2017
My three-year-old son just asked me, “Can you take me to the Vampire State Building?”— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) July 16, 2014
My 3-year-old asked me if quesadillas grow on trees and I was just like, “Not yet, girl, but dream big. Dream big.”— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 20, 2019
My preschooler just asked me if we were going to pray to Target today and now I’m thinking he’s really on to something.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) December 6, 2017
My son just asked why the Death Star wasn’t called a “shooting star” and I honestly couldn’t answer him— The Dad (@thedad) January 16, 2019
My son just asked me why anyone would want a "house phone" because they don't even have any games on them. And then I died of old age— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) June 3, 2015
If you want a front row seat for a temper tantrum, my 3-year-old just asked me for warm ice.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 27, 2017
My son just asked if I'd pay to watch his stuffed animals fight.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) October 23, 2017
I think he'd be a little too comfortable in a life of crime.
On this day July 23, 2018 at approximately 6:45am, my 4yo bulldozed onto my bed until our foreheads touched and she asked “are you excited for Christmas?!”— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) July 23, 2018
My 5 yo after I explained the concept of breastfeeding: "can you squeeze Capri Suns outta those things or just milk?"— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) January 23, 2016
My daughter asked me whether I realized that showers were just human-sized sinks and this is why I don’t bother wasting my time talking to grownups.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) July 6, 2018