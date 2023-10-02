Gavin Newsom Spells Out How Democrats Can Counter 'Bulls**t' Of Fox News

LOADING ERROR LOADING

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) slammed Fox News as “quite literally bulls**t and misinformation” in a new interview.

Nevertheless, Newsom explained to Semafor’s Max Tani why he still thinks Democrats should appear on the “24/7 doom loop.”

Newsom himself has appeared on Sean Hannity’s prime-time show twice this year and Hannity will host a televised debate between Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November.

“There are a lot of good folks that are watching, honestly, a lot of persuadable folks, I really believe that, not just the core base,” said Newsom.

“There are a lot of independents still watching Fox. And there are plenty of Democrats still watching Fox,” he added. “I talk to them all the time, or they bring up as if I’m like, ‘Wow, you’re watching Fox?’”

Newsom revealed in July that he watches Fox News in order to spot talking points in conservative media.

