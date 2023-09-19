Gov. Gavin Newsom Rips 'Total B.S.' Republican Claim: 'This Is A False Flag'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has called “total B.S.” on the Republican claim that Democrats support and even promote abortion rights up to and after birth.

“It’s made up, it’s a political thing. People are not seeking abortion at the end of the cycle,” Newsom told CNN’s Dana Bash in a lengthy interview that aired Monday.

Former President Donald Trump peddled the untruth during his interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet The Press” that aired Sunday.

Newsom, though, said it was “exactly where” Republicans now had to go “because they’ve gone too far on the other side.”

“This is a false flag,” he told Bash. “This is where they need to go in order to get out of a mess they’ve created because they don’t believe in fundamental choice and freedom for women. This whole issue is a political issue. And with respect, I’m not surprised Donald Trump is saying this.”

“I call B.S. on this whole debate, it is purely a political canard,” he added.