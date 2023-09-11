LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith reacted to a possible sack by Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald on Sunday the way many of us would. (Watch the video below.)

But actually hearing Smith’s panic in the middle of the play made it that much more relatable.

As the 280-pound Donald bulled toward Smith in the second quarter, Smith yelled, “Oh my God!”

“Oh my God!” indeed. The quarterback quickly released an incomplete pass toward rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Sack avoided. Meme created.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

The Rams won their season opener in Seattle, 30-13, but Smith won praise for his “understandable” response.

When a 280-pound three-time NFL defensive player of the year like Donald charges at you like a “freight train,” that’s what you do, fans wrote on X, the former Twitter.

I’d yell the same thing! 😂 — Amit Momaya (@AmitMomayaMD) September 11, 2023

Understandable. I’m also scared of him — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) September 10, 2023

Totally appropriate reaction 😭 — AF (@ndyf) September 11, 2023

To be fair, anyone reading this would do exactly the same. — Miketx95.eth (@miketx95) September 11, 2023

And for one moment in time, we all were Geno Smith. — Jamil Dawson (@ceojamil) September 10, 2023

Its like a Freight train charging , all you can do is say OMG — Gabriela Rios (@GabyRfromPR) September 10, 2023