Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith reacted to a possible sack by Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald on Sunday the way many of us would. (Watch the video below.)
But actually hearing Smith’s panic in the middle of the play made it that much more relatable.
As the 280-pound Donald bulled toward Smith in the second quarter, Smith yelled, “Oh my God!”
“Oh my God!” indeed. The quarterback quickly released an incomplete pass toward rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Sack avoided. Meme created.
The Rams won their season opener in Seattle, 30-13, but Smith won praise for his “understandable” response.
When a 280-pound three-time NFL defensive player of the year like Donald charges at you like a “freight train,” that’s what you do, fans wrote on X, the former Twitter.