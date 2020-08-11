Searing George Conway Column Shows Trump's Supporters What They Really Believe In

“I believe it’s normal for the president to say ‘Yo Semites’ and ‘Yo Seminites,’ ‘Thigh Land,’ ‘Minne-a-napolis,’ ‘toe-tally-taria-tism,’ ‘Thomas Jeffers’ and ‘Ulyss-eus S. Grant.’ I believe it’s Biden who’s cognitively impaired,” Conway wrote.

“I believed the president in January and February when he said covid-19 was ‘totally under control,’ that it was Democrats’ ‘new hoax,’ and that he was ‘not at all’ worried about a pandemic. I believed him in March when he said he ‘felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,’” Conway continued.

“I believe it isn’t racist to call the coronavirus ‘kung flu’ or ‘the China Virus.’ It isn’t racially divisive to say Black Lives Matter is a ‘symbol of hate,’ to celebrate Confederate generals as part of our ‘Great American Heritage,’ or to share video of someone shouting ‘white power,’ which, like displaying the Confederate flag, is ‘freedom of speech.’”

Conway’s list goes on, referencing Trump’s incendiary comments during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; his attempts to frame a 75-year-old Buffalo, New York, protester injured by police as an anti-fascist operative; his complaints about late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis; his well wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls; his attempts distract from the pandemic with the baseless “Obamagate” conspiracy theory; his untrue attacks against the legitimacy of mail-in voting; and more.

He concluded with a punch: “I believe the president won the popular vote in 2016 “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” I believe he shouldn’t accept the election results if he loses in November.”

Read the full column at The Washington Post.