George Conway Reveals The Key Phrase To Watch For In Full Mueller Report

Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in the coming days and conservative attorney George Conway says there’s one key phrase to look for.

“As the report states: ‘[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.’”

But Conway ― husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ― shared a tweet from former prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig that pointed out there was more to that quote:

look for these words https://t.co/hJlpu7f8gF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 15, 2019

Conway has been a fierce Trump critic despite his wife’s role at the highest levels of the administration. Last month, the president called him a “total loser” on Twitter and Conway fired back with: