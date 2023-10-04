GOP Politicians And Pundits Really Want To Blame McCarthy's Ouster On Democrats

The Democrats’ mascot may be the donkey, but Republicans tried to make them the scapegoats on Tuesday.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as House speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) filed a motion to declare the speaker’s office vacant.
The measure passed 216-210, thanks to votes against McCarthy from eight Republicans and all House Democrats.
But while Democrats made up the majority of votes to remove McCarthy, the effort was the work of Republican Gaetz, who says he is angry that McCarthy has worked with the Democrats to prevent the federal government from shutting down last week.
Therefore, it would seem that people angry at McCarthy’s ouster should be mad at Gaetz, not Democrats, who basically left it to the Republican members to save or not save McCarthy.
So, even though the Republican House is facing a dumpster fire to try to figure out who can get elected as the next speaker, GOP politicians and pundits decided the Democrats were at fault.
Ari Fleischer, a White House press secretary in the George W. Bush administration, seemed to accuse the House Democrats of masterminding McCarthy’s political demise “with the help of Matt Gaetz,” even though it was the other way around.
Others chimed in with their own blame game.
Many people correctly thought the idea that an ouster organized by a disgruntled Republican congressman should be blamed on the Democrats is ridiculous.
Although McCarthy could run to replace himself as House Speaker, he said after his removal that he will not seek the position.