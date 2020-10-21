CORONAVIRUS

Hillary Clinton Shares Chilling Warning From 4 Years Ago: 'Speech For Everything'

The former Democratic candidate recalled her ominous prediction from 2016 to slam Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump may have a tweet for everything.

Hillary Clinton, however, used a whole speech to remind Americans of what she’d warned a Trump presidency would entail.

The former secretary of state on Tuesday slammed Trump for his coronavirus pandemic failings with lines from an address she gave in Ohio some five months before she won the popular vote, but lost the electoral college, in the 2016 election.

“In my case, there’s a whole speech for everything,” Clinton tweeted:

Twitter users interpreted the tweet as one big “I told you so."

