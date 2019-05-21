House Democrats Subpoena Hope Hicks In Trump Obstruction Probe

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has subpoenaed former Trump aide Hope Hicks and the chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn as part of his investigation into potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

The subpoena instructs Hicks to produce documents by June 4 and testify at a hearing on June 19.

Hicks and former McGahn chief of staff Annie Donaldson previously received document requests from the committee back in March. McGahn didn’t show up to a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, obeying Trump’s instructions not to testify in connection with the special counsel investigation run by Robert Mueller.

