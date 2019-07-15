The Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot Deal Is Too Delicious To Pass Up

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

It’s no secret folks love the Instant Pot. The multipurpose cooking contraption saves many of us on busy nights, making meals in minutes with minimal prep or supervision. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this runaway hit of Prime Days’ past returns for Prime Day 2019.

With the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm, the Instant Pot does the work of several different kitchen gadgets. You can even use it to make yogurt or Instant Pot cheesecake. It’s a food prep game-changer when you’re entertaining and need to cook the biggest meal you’ve ever made or just want a quick plate of rice to go with those veggies you grilled.

That’s why this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Instant Pot is so delicious. During Prime Day 2019, you can get the beloved 6-quart Instant Pot on Amazon for only $50. That’s 50% off the original $100 price tag. The final price includes a $10-off coupon that you’ll apply before checkout.

Adjustable settings allow you to time your meal so it’s ready the second you get home. The Instant Pot can also keep food warm until your guests arrive. And when it’s time for cleanup, it’s dishwasher safe — as if one-pot cooking wasn’t easy enough. If you’re still not convinced, 4.6 out of 5 stars and nearly 34,000 reviews tell tales of easy eggs and savory dinners.

