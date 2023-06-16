GOP Rep. James Comer Says Another Biden Source Is Missing, Braces For MSNBC Mockery

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) claimed Thursday that another source in the GOP’s Biden family probe has been missing ― for the last three years. The lawmaker complained to Fox News host Sean Hannity that MSNBC rides him over informants who have disappeared. (Watch the video below.)

Hannity asked Comer if he had any contact with an unidentified oligarch who claimed he bribed President Joe Biden as vice president.

Comer answered: “Unfortunately, nobody’s had any contact with him for the last three years. You know, MSNBC makes fun of me when I said that there are a lot of people that were involved in the Biden shenanigans that are currently missing. But with respect to this oligarch, we think we know where he is. He just hasn’t been seen in public in a long time, but we’re following the money.”

Hannity: Have you had any contact with him?



Comer: Unfortunately, nobody's had any contact with him for the last three years. pic.twitter.com/m1TmpgCvhK — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2023

Comer raised eyebrows last month when he admitted to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that a key informant was missing. He chalked it up to the mystery person likely being in the “spy business.” Comer indicated that others also could not be found.

“Nine of the 10 people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things,” he said. “They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail or they’re currently missing.”

Republicans have produced no proof of shady dealings by the president in their investigation.

As for Comer’s concern about MSNBC razzing him, that will likely continue. After Comer confessed to Bartiromo, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had a field day.