Jeanine Pirro Has Absolutely Baffling New Complaint About Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro had an unusual question about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, during an extended rant on Thursday.

“Why is Hunter Biden always in our face?” she asked, then slammed him for his well-publicized struggles with addiction over the years. “We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face.”

Jeanine Pirro: "Finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?! Why is this guy at the White House? ... This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face!" pic.twitter.com/iEycods7oE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 13, 2023

If Fox News viewers feel the president’s son has been in their face, they can thank the network: Mediaite checked the transcripts and found Hunter Biden’s name has been uttered on Fox News 393 times since July 1. The Daily Beast noted his name’s use on the network some 1,300 times over the past month ― compared to under 300 on CNN and MSNBC over that same period.

Critics mocked Pirro for the clueless complaint ― and offered a few observations of their own:

Huh? What would Republicans talk about if they COULDN’T talk about Hunter Biden? https://t.co/djIQSTvnmT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 13, 2023

Stop watching FOX, Jeanine.

It gets better. https://t.co/7LyD0EPQtx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 14, 2023

“Why are we always talking about Hunter Biden???” asks the network that talks about him 25/7 https://t.co/Aaxxp5WuOF — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) July 13, 2023

Solid point.



Meanwhile, on a State Visit to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/taKjuYFbYZ — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) July 13, 2023

The propaganda network that’s obsessed with Hunter Biden complains that Hunter Biden gets too much coverage. https://t.co/Nlzf3dA95b — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) July 13, 2023

Jeanine--the answer is simple--Fox News is obsessed with Hunter because they want to smear Joe Biden who

Is doing exceptionally well as president. Stop talking about Hunter, and he won't be in your face. https://t.co/rPQYsjLHdH — Joe Peyronnin (@joepeyronnin) July 14, 2023