Jeanine Pirro Has Absolutely Baffling New Complaint About Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro had an unusual question about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, during an extended rant on Thursday.
“Why is Hunter Biden always in our face?” she asked, then slammed him for his well-publicized struggles with addiction over the years. “We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face.”
If Fox News viewers feel the president’s son has been in their face, they can thank the network: Mediaite checked the transcripts and found Hunter Biden’s name has been uttered on Fox News 393 times since July 1. The Daily Beast noted his name’s use on the network some 1,300 times over the past month ― compared to under 300 on CNN and MSNBC over that same period.
Critics mocked Pirro for the clueless complaint ― and offered a few observations of their own: