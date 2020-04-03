Jennifer Aniston Serves Up Delicious Surprise For Nurse With Coronavirus

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston joined comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night TV show on Thursday to surprise and thank a cardiovascular nurse who has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Kimball Fairbanks, from St. George in Utah, appeared visibly stunned when Aniston joined the video-call interview she having with the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

Fairbanks, who has been furloughed from her job and separated from her two children since her diagnosis earlier this week, admitted to surviving mainly off food deliveries. She has suffered mild symptoms.

So, she was further shocked when Aniston revealed she was to receive a $10,000 gift card from the on-demand delivery company Postmates ― and further cards for every nurse on her floor.

“Wow,” responded Fairbanks.

“But you have to use it all in one shot,” joked Kimmel.

Check out the full segment here: