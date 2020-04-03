Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Thursday complained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump is not receiving enough credit for being “incredibly courageous” in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carson, who is a member of the federal coronavirus task force, cited Trump’s February decision to stop foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the U.S. as an example of the president’s fearlessness.
However, Trump and members of his administration have been fiercely criticized for downplaying the threat of the outbreak for weeks after and for now failing to institute a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.
Trump has also been slammed for going against World Health Organization guidelines to not use geographical descriptors in a bid to avoid stigmatization, instead calling the contagion the “Chinese virus,” and for attacking journalists and governors who question or criticize his response to the crisis.
Check out the clip here:
Twitter users pounced on retired neurosurgeon Carson’s gripe.
“Bullshit Ben Carson. Bullshit. Donald Trump isn’t courageous. He’s never ever been courageous,” tweeted former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Trump as the GOP 2020 nominee.
“He doesn’t know courage. He doesn’t understand courage,” Walsh continued. “He’s never tasted courage. He’s incapable of courage. He doesn’t even know how to spell the word courage.”
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- The coronavirus worker revolt is just beginning
- Heads up: Not all your tax deadlines have been postponed
- I just got out of a COVID-19 ICU. Here’s how I made it through.
- How to make a no-sew coronavirus face mask
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- There’s a simple game that can stop a tantrum cold
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism – and keep it free for everyone – by becoming a HuffPost member today.