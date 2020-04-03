POLITICS

Ben Carson: Donald Trump’s ‘Courageous’ Coronavirus Response Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

The HUD secretary moaned about the lack of praise for the president to Fox News' Sean Hannity. Twitter users weren't happy.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Thursday complained to Fox NewsSean Hannity that President Donald Trump is not receiving enough credit for being “incredibly courageous” in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carson, who is a member of the federal coronavirus task force, cited Trump’s February decision to stop foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the U.S. as an example of the president’s fearlessness.

However, Trump and members of his administration have been fiercely criticized for downplaying the threat of the outbreak for weeks after and for now failing to institute a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Trump has also been slammed for going against World Health Organization guidelines to not use geographical descriptors in a bid to avoid stigmatization, instead calling the contagion the “Chinese virus,” and for attacking journalists and governors who question or criticize his response to the crisis.

Check out the clip here:

Twitter users pounced on retired neurosurgeon Carson’s gripe.

“Bullshit Ben Carson. Bullshit. Donald Trump isn’t courageous. He’s never ever been courageous,” tweeted former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Trump as the GOP 2020 nominee.

“He doesn’t know courage. He doesn’t understand courage,” Walsh continued. “He’s never tasted courage. He’s incapable of courage. He doesn’t even know how to spell the word courage.”

