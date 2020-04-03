Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Thursday complained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump is not receiving enough credit for being “incredibly courageous” in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carson, who is a member of the federal coronavirus task force, cited Trump’s February decision to stop foreign nationals who have recently visited China from entering the U.S. as an example of the president’s fearlessness.

However, Trump and members of his administration have been fiercely criticized for downplaying the threat of the outbreak for weeks after and for now failing to institute a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Trump has also been slammed for going against World Health Organization guidelines to not use geographical descriptors in a bid to avoid stigmatization, instead calling the contagion the “Chinese virus,” and for attacking journalists and governors who question or criticize his response to the crisis.

Ben Carson says the President isn’t getting the credit for being courageous pic.twitter.com/RNYLCXG3cp — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 3, 2020

Twitter users pounced on retired neurosurgeon Carson’s gripe.

“Bullshit Ben Carson. Bullshit. Donald Trump isn’t courageous. He’s never ever been courageous,” tweeted former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Trump as the GOP 2020 nominee.

“He doesn’t know courage. He doesn’t understand courage,” Walsh continued. “He’s never tasted courage. He’s incapable of courage. He doesn’t even know how to spell the word courage.”

The United States has:

242,000 cases of coronavirus.

5,758 dead.

The virus in all 50 states.



Trump sycophants are still using the "travel ban" talking point.



Disaster in motion: 3.4 million travelers poured into US as coronavirus pandemic eruptedhttps://t.co/aV2aEu33hy https://t.co/Y8TP4aSd7z — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) April 3, 2020

The courage to deny, delay, deflect, and dither that we were facing a pandemic as we hit over 244k cases nationally & over 5900 deaths. He won't get one word of credit from me. People are dying at this level because of Trump. https://t.co/zeKP9JN8d5 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 3, 2020

I think he must have meant "contagious." https://t.co/fQ8l1jznPj — Bill Child (@djmisterbill) April 3, 2020

You are so right Ben Carson. Donald Trump will never get credit for being courageous, and Sean Hannity will never get credit for being smart. https://t.co/QK6WpXqy7v — John Ducey (@JohnnyDucey) April 3, 2020

Ben Carson and other MAGA, social distancing means get your head out of Trump’s ass. #COVIDIDIOT https://t.co/zSzyOg3FCE — Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 3, 2020

Yo Ben, the president isn't getting credit for "being courageous" because he isn't courageous. — James Marchand (@MarchandMusic) April 3, 2020