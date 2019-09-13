ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Garner's Taste Buds Get Violated In 'Secret Ingredient' On 'Tonight Show'

The "Peppermint" star, Jimmy Fallon and Jim Jefferies dug in to a tainted three-course meal.

What a waste of a perfectly good margarita, bowl of chili and red velvet cupcake.

But at least “The Tonight Show” got laughs out of it.

“Peppermint” actor Jennifer Garner, Comedy Central’s Jim Jefferies and host Jimmy Fallon gathered for a meal to guess the yucky secret ingredients added to each of their three courses.

Garner’s facial expressions alone make the culinary hijinks worth a look, but if you ever need a toothpaste expert, Fallon’s your guy.

Watch the food fun above.

RELATED COVERAGE

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jennifer Garner Jimmy Fallon Late Night Shows Jim Jeffries
CONVERSATIONS