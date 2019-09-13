What a waste of a perfectly good margarita, bowl of chili and red velvet cupcake.

But at least “The Tonight Show” got laughs out of it.

“Peppermint” actor Jennifer Garner, Comedy Central’s Jim Jefferies and host Jimmy Fallon gathered for a meal to guess the yucky secret ingredients added to each of their three courses.

Garner’s facial expressions alone make the culinary hijinks worth a look, but if you ever need a toothpaste expert, Fallon’s your guy.

Watch the food fun above.