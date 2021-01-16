ENTERTAINMENT

Donald Trump’s ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Allies Mocked In Jim Carrey’s New Rudy Giuliani Art

The "Dumb and Dumber" star poked fun at his own style of acting with his depiction of the president's personal attorney, oozing face and all.

Jim Carrey used his latest anti-Trump artwork to send a tongue-in-cheek plea to anyone who has ever said his acting is exaggerated or overdone.

“Nightmare-in-chief Donald Trump assembled a cast of freaks so cartoonishly evil they strain credulity,” the actor-artist captioned his drawing of the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani﻿, complete with the black liquid that oozed down his face during a post-election press conference.

“Don’t ever say my acting is over the top again,” Carrey added:

Carrey ― whose politically themed artwork HuffPost has reported on many, many, many, many, many, many, many times over the last four years ― played President-elect Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live” before the election.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit,” he tweeted to confirm his departure from the show in December. “But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey made his name as a physical comedy actor in mid-’90s movies “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

