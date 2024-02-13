Jimmy Fallon Has Sad Putin News For Trump After Ex-President's Bonkers Threat

Donald Trump’s suggestion that he would encourage Russia to attack the United States’ NATO allies if they didn’t pay up won’t earn him candy and flowers from Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least that was the word from “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday. (Watch the video below.)
Putting on a Russian accent, the late-night comedian snapped: “Putin was like, ‘Hey, I thought we weren’t doing Valentine’s gifts this year. What? Come on, man. C’mon, bro.’”
Fast-forward to 3:30:
Trump’s complimentary takes on the Russian strongman and reported indifference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine generate criticism that he is too chummy with a dangerous enemy.
But his comments at a weekend speech went even further.
He told the story of a purported conversation he had with NATO allies about the consequences of not making payments.
“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’ I said, ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want,” Trump said.
“You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills,” he added.Trump’s outrageous boast drew shrugs and indifference from GOP officials, The New York Times reported.
In the meantime, the Senate passed legislation providing aid for Ukraine early Tuesday in defiance of Trump, but its passage in the House is looking doubtful.