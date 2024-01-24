EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon2024 election

Jimmy Fallon Gets The Results Of Trump-Haley’s Cognitive Test Challenge And… Wow

The "Tonight Show" host also mocked the former president's missile defense sounds.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday seized on Donald Trump’s challenge to GOP presidential primary rival Nikki Haley that they take mental aptitude tests.

“The Tonight Show” host pretended to have received the results and compared Haley’s normal answers to Trump’s off-the-wall responses.

Fallon also mocked Trump’s recent description of missile defenses and suggested why the former president spelled “poll” as “pole” in an attack on Haley on his Truth Social platform.

Watch the full video here:

Support HuffPost
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot