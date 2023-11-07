Jimmy Kimmel Exposes The Trump Habit 'He Can't Help,' Even Under Oath

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump just can’t help himself when it comes to one of his trademark tendencies ― not even when he’s under oath in his civil fraud trial in New York.

“Even though he’s on trial for inflating the value of his assets, he can’t help but inflate the value of his assets,” Kimmel said, noting that the former president once again exaggerated the value of Mar-a-Lago.

Another moment stood out even more.

“He was asked if he was involved in preparing a financial statement in 2021, he said he wasn’t because he was too busy in the White House keeping our country safe from China and Russia,” Kimmel said. “And then the lawyer had to remind him he wasn’t president in 2021 and he didn’t live in the White House.”