Donald Trump thanked family members by name during his South Carolina primary victory speech on Saturday. But he forgot one person.
And Jimmy Kimmel on Monday made sure to point the awkward flub out.
Trump paid tribute to “Melania, Barron, Don Jr. and Kimberley, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael” and called them “so so supportive.”
“Did you forget anybody who was [there]?” asked Kimmel. “I’ll give you a hint, his name rhymes with ‘generic.’ Oh yeah, Eric and his wife Lara, who were there, he forgot them.”
“About 6 minutes later somebody” handed Republican 2024 front-runner Trump a note and he thanked the couple, said Kimmel.
Eric Trump last week falsely claimed on Fox News that his father had “built the skyline of New York City” as he complained about the $355 million civil fraud trial judgment against the former president.
Lara Trump, meanwhile, is the former president’s choice to become co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
