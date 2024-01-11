What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelMarjorie Taylor GreeneHunter Biden

Jimmy Kimmel Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Awkward 'Porn' Moment

The late-night host points out the wildest moments of the Hunter Biden hearing.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing took a wild turn when Hunter Biden showed up to listen as lawmakers debated holding him in contempt for defying a subpoena.

“It was like C-SPAN meets ‘The Maury Povich Show,’” Kimmel said, adding that Republican lawmakers went into a “full-blown tizzy.”

House Republicans have ordered the president’s son to testify before the committee. He has agreed to do so in a public hearing, but GOP lawmakers only want his testimony behind closed doors.

Biden walked out as right-wing conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) began railing against him. When she said she had “information for the record” to enter, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) objected, noting that Greene had previously “displayed pornography” in committee meetings, referring to when she brought in Hunter Biden dick pics.

“It’s not pornography,” Greene said.

“You’re the expert,” Raskin shot back.

“That is what is known as a burn,” Kimmel observed.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

Support HuffPost
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot