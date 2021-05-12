Jimmy Kimmel Shows Just How Truly Bizarre MyPillow Guy's Latest Rally Really Was

Fans of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waited in line for up to seven hours to attend his latest rally at the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota this week. But as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, they waited largely in vain: the arena was at least half empty as Lindell “treated the semi-crowd to 90 minutes of paranoid rantings about election fraud.”

As it turned out, Lindell wasn’t even the weirdest part of the event.

Check it out in Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue:

Kimmel had made Lindell the butt of his jokes for a while now. Last month, he mocked Lindell’s newest e-commerce effort as well as the pillow boss’s wild “yellathon” in support of his new website.

That effort culminated in one of the strangest moments in late-night TV in recent months when Kimmel interviewed Lindell in person, only to have the chat interrupted by a ranting Lindell impersonator.