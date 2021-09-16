Jimmy Kimmel Brings Back His Fake MyPillow Guy For An Unhinged Update

Jimmy Kimmel checked in on Wednesday with his most recent nemesis, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ― or at least, comic James Adomian, who was back with his spot-on impression of the conspiracy theorist.

Lindell’s claims that former President Donald Trump will return to office have fallen flat, his conspiracy theories haven’t panned out and his events are now duds, with just 300 people turning up for a rally in which he was expecting 10,000.

The Kimmel version of Lindell is taking it about as well as you’d expect: