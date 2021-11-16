Jimmy Kimmel called out Mike Pence for continuing to praise Donald Trump despite being insulted, bullied and pressured by the former president.

In new audio from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump had no problem with his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they stormed The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the congressional certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump told Karl.

Similarly, he didn’t deny a report that he told Vice President Pence that he could “be a patriot or a pussy” as he pressured him to stop the pro forma vote count, a power the vice president does not have.

“I wonder if he tried to grab Mike Pence by the patriot,” Kimmel said. “Mike Pence now claims he has no problems at all with his former boss, so I guess Trump was right.”