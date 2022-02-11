Kimmel Hits Trump With 13 Different F-Words In 13 Blistering Seconds

Jimmy Kimmel said Fox News is still obsessed with Donald Trump’s infamous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” cognitive test from 2020.
Fox News host Sean Hannity this week claimed the test is “extraordinarily hard” as he lavished praise on the former president.
“Maybe for him it is,” Kimmel said.
But the assessment is designed to be easy, as it’s not a test of intelligence but is intended to spot cognitive problems.
Kimmel showed off some of the questions, including one asking the test taker to rattle off a list of words beginning with the letter “F.”
The late-night host gave it a twist by making all of his “F” words about Trump ― with sidekick Guillermo chiming in to deliver a bonus F-word: