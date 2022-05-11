Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Biggest Flaw In Trump's Latest Legal Defense

Trump's newest claim doesn't look good in light of his past comments.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel found some old Donald Trump lines that could be coming back to haunt him as the former president seeks to duck $10,000 a day in fines for failing to comply with a subpoena.

“That’s silencing-porn-star money,” Kimmel cracked. “That’s serious money.”

As part of the subpoena, the New York attorney general’s office ― which is investigating Trump for alleged fraud allegations ― is seeking four cellphones. But Trump claims he lost them.

“Some people might believe it’s suspicious when phones all of a sudden go missing,” Kimmel said.

That someone just happens to be Trump himself:

