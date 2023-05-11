MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday joined the chorus of criticism being leveled at CNN and Donald Trump following the former president’s lie-soaked town hall on the network.

“Morning Joe” co-host Scarborough ripped CNN and Trump for a “virus of lies” as Trump peddled falsehoods on live television about the 2020 election, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which he called a “beautiful day.”

It was “a disgraceful performance” and “showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years,” said Scarborough.

The “most shocking part,” Scarborough said, was the audience “who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridiculed the woman who, a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted.”

“You could go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night, this virus of lies that’s been loosened on the American people,” said Scarborough.

“The town hall was essentially a propagandist spewing lies repeatedly over and over and over and over and over again, and an audience — an American audience — lapping it up,” he said.