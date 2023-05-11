What's Hot

Stave Off The 'Retinol Uglies' With These Derm-Approved Products

The Best Blurring Products For Flawless Skin, According To Makeup Artists

Opinion: The 2011 Sequel Of A Disastrous Debt Crisis Looms — And Republicans Couldn’t Be Happier Inside

Donald Trump's Georgia Lie In CNN Town Hall Is The Epitome Of Gaslighting

Constituent Asks Rep. Lauren Boebert If Her Gun Idea Is A ‘Cruel Joke’

Filmmaker Reveals The George Santos Demand That Saw Documentary Fall Apart

2nd Michigan School District Bans Backpacks After Loaded Gun Found

‘Shameful’ And A ‘Disaster’: CNN Blasted After Lie-Filled Trump Town Hall

Trump's Still Stuck In 2020, And Other Takeaways From His CNN Town Hall

Hakeem Jeffries Torches Trump Republicans By Naming Their 3 Basic Pillars

Trump Says GOP Should Cause Economic Default Unless There Are 'Massive Cuts'

'LIES': New York Daily News Hits Rep. George Santos With Damning Cover

PoliticsDonald TrumpCNN2024 election

Joe Scarborough Scorches 'Most Shocking' Part Of Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall

It was "as chilling as anything I've seen on television since Jan. 6," said the host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday joined the chorus of criticism being leveled at CNN and Donald Trump following the former president’s lie-soaked town hall on the network.

“Morning Joe” co-host Scarborough ripped CNN and Trump for a “virus of lies” as Trump peddled falsehoods on live television about the 2020 election, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which he called a “beautiful day.”

It was “a disgraceful performance” and “showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years,” said Scarborough.

The “most shocking part,” Scarborough said, was the audience “who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridiculed the woman who, a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted.”

“You could go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night, this virus of lies that’s been loosened on the American people,” said Scarborough.

“The town hall was essentially a propagandist spewing lies repeatedly over and over and over and over and over again, and an audience — an American audience — lapping it up,” he said.

“This isn’t Putin’s Russia. This is Trump’s slice of America,” Scarborough added. “And what I saw last night at least was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since Jan. 6.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community