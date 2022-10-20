Jon Stewart Is Over Kanye West, Trump's Antisemitic 'B.S.'

Jon Stewart said it blows his mind how easily antisemitism flows out of people while singling out rapper Kanye West and former President Donald Trump for their recent comments about Jewish people.

Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. pic.twitter.com/HzOSvLAwA7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

Trump said Jews in the U.S. don’t show him enough appreciation and claimed that they need to “get their act together... before it is too late!”

Stewart, who was raised Jewish, described Trump’s comment as “one of the most explicit expressions of just pure ‘Jews have only loyalty to Israel.’”

“I don’t know that it even made the Top 10 antisemitic bullshit of the week,” Stewart said. “In fact, the word antisemitic just doesn’t even carry it anymore. It’s just weird Jew paranoia bullshit that, it’s mind-blowing to me how easily it flows from people’s mouths and fucking everybody’s just like, ‘Wow, that was weird.’”

Stewart also said West thinks a “Jewish guy who’s a dick to him in business” is part of a cabal, a conspiracy Chris Cuomo checked the rapper on this week.