Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester Running For Reelection

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced that he will seek reelection to a fourth term. via Associated Press

Montana Sen. Jon Tester announced Wednesday that he’s running for reelection, defending a critical seat for Democrats on 2024′s U.S. Senate map.

“Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families,” Tester wrote in a tweet. “I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let’s get to work.”

Tester, a 66-year-old farmer, has held the seat since 2007. He’s the only statewide elected Democrat in Montana, a state that typically elects Republicans by double-digit margins. Tester’s seat is a top target for Republicans hoping to flip control of the Senate next year.