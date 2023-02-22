What's Hot

Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester Running For Reelection

Tester will defend a critical Democratic Senate seat in the conservative state in the 2024 election.
Liz Skalka

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced that he will seek reelection to a fourth term.
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced that he will seek reelection to a fourth term.
via Associated Press

Montana Sen. Jon Tester announced Wednesday that he’s running for reelection, defending a critical seat for Democrats on 2024′s U.S. Senate map.

“Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families,” Tester wrote in a tweet. “I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let’s get to work.”

Tester, a 66-year-old farmer, has held the seat since 2007. He’s the only statewide elected Democrat in Montana, a state that typically elects Republicans by double-digit margins. Tester’s seat is a top target for Republicans hoping to flip control of the Senate next year.

Tester serves on the Appropriations Committee and is influential on defense, veterans care, and banking issues. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also recently put Tester in charge of probing a Chinese spy balloon that traveled over Montana before the military shot it down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

