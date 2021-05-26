Fox News' Juan Williams Announces He's Leaving 'The Five'

Fox News’ Juan Williams announced at the end of Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five” that it was his last day co-hosting the program.
The lone liberal-leaning voice on the conservative network’s panel of hosts for the talk show said in brief remarks that he was leaving the show but would continue his work as a political analyst for the network.
“COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” said Williams, adding that he will remain at his home in Washington, D.C., when the show resumes filming from the network’s New York studio. He will carry out his duties as a political analyst from Washington.
Williams contracted COVID-19 in December, forcing “The Five” to go back to remote filming. It had returned briefly to broadcasting from the New York studio in the fall.
“You know it’s been going on seven years since I have been a daily host of this show,” Williams said. “The show’s popularity has grown every single year, so thank you. Thank you so much, to you, the viewers. Thank you.”
As a side-effect of his left-leaning commentary, Williams was often part of fiery, headline-making disputes with his colleagues on the show, in particular Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters.
Fox News said it will fill Williams’s slot with another liberal-leaning host and will bring in a rotating group of substitute hosts in the meantime.
In a statement, Fox News Vice President Megan Albano said the network was “incredibly grateful” to Williams for his commitment to the show and its success.
“As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, DC permanently. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option,” she said.
“While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with Fox News Media.”