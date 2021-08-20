In recent weeks, polls show the share of voters who plan to vote against recalling Newsom has fallen, inching closer to a 50-50 split. The Democratic Party has put its support entirely behind Newsom instead of fielding a backup candidate, so his potential replacement is almost guaranteed to be one of the dozens of Republicans vying for the job.

A Republican governor in California could have serious implications outside the state. If Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is 88, were to retire or die before her term ends while a Republican governor is in office, that would give a GOP leader the opportunity to appoint her replacement and, presumably, restore Republicans’ majority in the U.S. Senate.

California’s recall ballot asks voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom? And if he is recalled, who do they want to replace him?

If more than 50% of people vote to recall him, then whichever of the 40-plus other candidates who has the most votes will become governor. That means there’s a possibility someone could become governor with around 20% of the vote, even if Newsom falls just short of 50% of support on the first question.

Biden and Harris have the challenge of rallying Democrats for an election that Republicans are more enthusiastic about.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has the most support among Newsom’s opponents, surveys show. According to a late-July poll from the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, 18% of respondents are planning to vote for Elder. But among likely voters, that figure rises to 34%.

Elder has doubted the role of climate change in California’s deadly wildfires, has said “abortion is murder,” opposes COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, and doesn’t consider racism a major problem in the U.S.

On Thursday, Elder’s ex-fiancee told Politico that he once waved a gun at her during an argument and regularly threatened, intimated and exerted disturbing levels of control over her during their 18-month engagement, which ended in 2015.