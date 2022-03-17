Kayleigh McEnany, a White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s presidency, was on Wednesday slammed for hypocrisy after she accused President Joe Biden’s administration of delays with its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Delay seems to be modus operandi for this administration,” McEnany groused on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” which she now co-hosts.

Advertisement

“Delay in response, delay in sanctions, delay in sending the MIGS, delay in everything and it just makes you wonder, why?” she added. “We’re supposed to be the leaders on the world stage.”

Also, we have former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany -- without a hint of irony -- criticizing Biden for delaying aid to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SDoASTgiLg — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 16, 2022

Critics were quick to remind McEnany of the circumstances that led to Trump’s first impeachment; the former president’s withholding of military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his then-potential Democratic rival Biden.

Trump was impeached a second time for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

She's already forgotten what the first impeachment was about. https://t.co/vsA0WKOV5j — Dave O'Brien (@DaveOBrienCT) March 16, 2022

Someone please remind this twit why Trump was impeached the first time. Without her binder she’s clueless. — Tooey (@SueRic2) March 16, 2022

@kayleighmcenany is an ethical ghoul and utterly shameless personality cultist. https://t.co/yK96aMxusr — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 17, 2022

No hint of shame. That's the GOP superpower: they've all had their internal compasses shut down. — Resolve.Action.Love 🌻 (@Snowman55403) March 16, 2022

The Republicans have mortally wounded irony. — Linda Lafaux ~"Truth is powerful and it prevails." (@LLafaux) March 16, 2022