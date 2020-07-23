Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump's Bizarre Comment About Ghislaine Maxwell

Even stranger may be the rationale Kayleigh McEnany offered up for the bizarre statements when she spoke with Fox News Thursday.

Bret Baier pointed out the disconnect to the White House press secretary succinctly.

“The other day he was asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s being federally prosecuted for allegedly recruiting, grooming, sexually abusing underage girls,” Baier said. ”He said, ‘I just wish her well, frankly. I wish her well.’ That raises some eyebrows, Kayleigh,” Baier said.

Considering the many photographs that exist showing Trump with Maxwell and her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, many have speculated that Trump is aware that she may have damaging information on the president and that he sent the well-wishes as a message.

McEnany said that wasn’t the case at all and that the good wishes were actually a message of hope for Maxwell’s alleged victims.

“What the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell, and the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case, and he prefers this to play out in a courtroom,” McEnany said.

Baier seemed skeptical.

“Have you talked to him about that?” he asked.

“I have spoken to him about that,” McEnany replied.

Baier pressed back that “a lot of people were saying it just seemed a strange answer.”

McEnany insisted that the president took the charges against Maxwell seriously.

“This president is the president that banned Jeffrey Epstein from coming to Mar-a-Lago. This president was always on top of this, ahead of this, noting this, banning this man from his property long before this case was even being played out in a court of law.”

Still, many people suspected McEnany was sending hidden messages.

'Hey Ms Maxwell,

Don't forget what happened to Epstein.'



I guess they think this sounds like a great response. — Veterans Against Treason🌊 🌊 🌊 (@TreasonAgainst) July 23, 2020

So, she's admitting that Epstein was murdered. Yeah, she is. — 🌊 I am an island 🌊 Alone With Others (@glacy) July 23, 2020

You think she pulled any muscles contorting this much? https://t.co/EaaJSG0vNM — Sarah T. Roberts (@ubiquity75) July 23, 2020

