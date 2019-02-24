Lady Gaga served up hair, body, face and old Hollywood glamour with a twist on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

The “A Star Is Born” actress blacked out the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen gown complete with long gloves, a massive diamond pendant and matching earrings ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Lady Gaga arrives at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The stunning necklace features the Tiffany Diamond, a cushion-cut Fancy Yellow diamond weighing 128.54 carats.

The diamond was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” publicity photo shoot. The stone was available for purchase in 1972 for $5 million (about $30 million today), according to W Magazine.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The diamond was last worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Getty Editorial Gaga channeled old Hollywood galmour on the Oscars red carpet.

Gaga is a favorite to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song alongside co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for the record-breaking duet “Shallow.” She’ll perform the song live alongside co-star and director Bradley Cooper during the ceremony

The singer is also nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film, but faces tough competition from frontrunner Glenn Close, who’s already picked up key pre-cursor trophies in the months leading up to the Oscars.

Awards season has essentially been one long runway for Gaga who’s stunned on each and every carpet she’s graced for her work in Bradley Cooper’s hit romance.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Lady Gaga celebrates her Golden Globes win after the ceremony.

Gaga first paid tribute to Judy Garland in a periwinkle Cinderella-style Valentino Haute Couture gown on the Golden Globes red carpet and then turned heads weeks later with a Dior Haute Couture number at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the blush Calvin Klein By Appointment dress she rocked at the Critics Choice Awards.