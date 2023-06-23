Lauren Boebert Swears Marjorie Taylor Greene Is No 'Enemy' In Wake Of House Floor Face-Off

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) pivoted to attacks on President Joe Biden as she declared that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is not her “enemy” following a reported spat on the House floor on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity questioned Boebert on Thursday over “what’s going on” between her and her fellow Republican after The Daily Beast reported that Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” during a face-off caught on video.

Advertisement

“I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people. I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy,” said Boebert before working a few more shots at Democrats into the interview.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now, and I am doing everything I can to make sure I put them in check and hold them accountable.”

Boebert: I did not put my life on pause and just get in spats with people. I came here to legislate and to be effective.. Marjorie is not my enemy… I jumpstarted this critical effort to ensure Joe Biden is impeached pic.twitter.com/KXrEdAv5na — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

Her comments arrived on the same day that Greene confirmed the spat between the two, telling Semafor that Boebert “has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me” and that she does “absolutely not” see a chance for the two to reconcile.

Advertisement

The congresswomen have had their share of tense exchanges prior to the Wednesday run-in, including when Greene brought the feud to Twitter as they disagreed on then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s hopes to become House speaker when Republicans took control of the chamber after the 2022 midterm elections.

Boebert, earlier on Thursday, “brushed off” a reporter’s question over her exchange with Greene.