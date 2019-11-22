Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Thursday declared “the evidence is all there” for the House to impeach President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

“There is nothing left to do but collate it, as the Judiciary Committee surely will, into Articles of Impeachment,” he told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Tribe — who described Trump’s presidency as “completely lawless” — said the House Intelligence Committee had “clearly” collected enough evidence during its inquiry and the last two weeks of public hearings for an Article or Articles of Impeachment.

“They have made it very clear in the evidence that we have heard from first-hand witnesses like Mr. (David) Holmes (political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine), who actually heard the president’s voice, and then the president’s words himself and the readout from the call, that the president was engaged in bribery, extortion, the usurpation of Congress’ power of the purse, an abuse of his office, a violation of his oath. These are all impeachable offenses,” he explained.

“And then, on top of that, it’s very clear that the president’s unprecedented erection of a stone wall in which he directs everybody connected to the White House and connected to the State Department not to testify, not to comply with subpoenas, not to do what Mr. Holmes and Dr. (Fiona) Hill (former top policy adviser on Russia for the National Security Council) did today, and that is not to tell the truth, not to come forward, that amounts to contempt of Congress,” Tribe added. “It’s a far more sweeping and serious violation of the separation of powers.”

