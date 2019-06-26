Lawrence O’Donnell Shreds Trump’s Reply To Accuser: ‘That Is A Rapist’s Answer’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell called out President Donald Trump’s response to new allegations of sexual assault as “a rapist’s answer.”
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said last week that Trump raped her in the 1990s. The president denied the allegations, telling The Hill on Monday: “She’s not my type.”
O’Donnell was left stunned by the response.
He said:
“That’s the number one thing that came to his mind. The number one thing was not, ‘I’ve never raped anyone and would never rape anyone.’ The number one thing was, ‘She’s not my type.’ That answer doesn’t prove that Donald Trump is a rapist, but that is a rapist’s answer. A rapist might think that’s a good answer. And it’s an answer Donald Trump has used before.”
O’Donnell also called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for defending the president, and Donald Trump Jr. for attacking the accuser.
He also looked back at the allegations decades ago by first wife Ivana Trump, who said in a deposition related to their divorce that Trump had raped her in 1989, but later said the accusation was not meant in the “literal or criminal sense.”
See his full segment above.