Pro-Trump Lawyer Bizarrely Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive

Donald Trump supporter and lawyer L. Lin Wood — whose attempts to overturn the 2020 election have repeatedly failed — claimed falsely that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive despite his death in custody.
Wood tweeted the Epstein claim Thursday in response to criticism he faced over his tweets falsely saying that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was involved in the 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide. Scalia died of natural causes at the age of 79.
Wood’s Epstein tweet was only the latest in a series of bonkers tweets he posted Wednesday that argued without evidence that Roberts took part in nefarious activities.
Wood supports the QAnon conspiracy theory and has been trying to garner support for the false argument that the election was rigged against Trump, who resoundingly lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
A few weeks ago, Wood suggested that Trump supporters stock up on “Second Amendment supplies” in preparation for what he assumes will be an apocalyptic future.
But many people were skeptical of Wood’s newest falsehoods.