Pro-Trump Lawyer Bizarrely Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive

Donald Trump supporter and lawyer L. Lin Wood — whose attempts to overturn the 2020 election have repeatedly failed — claimed falsely that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive despite his death in custody.

Wood tweeted the Epstein claim Thursday in response to criticism he faced over his tweets falsely saying that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was involved in the 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide. Scalia died of natural causes at the age of 79.

I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts. Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth.



Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

Wood’s Epstein tweet was only the latest in a series of bonkers tweets he posted Wednesday that argued without evidence that Roberts took part in nefarious activities.

A couple of more questions for Chief Justice John Roberts:



(1) You are recorded discussing Justice Scalia’s successor before date of his sudden death. How did you know Scalia was going to die?



(2) Are you a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee? pic.twitter.com/jGxfgLCk4D — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein.



I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia.



If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . .



Wouldn’t that be something? https://t.co/DwhgKO3gMp — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

A bit more on CJ John Roberts.



I have publicly accused him & Justice Breyer of being profane anti-Trumpers.



I have linked Roberts to illegal adoption, Jeffrey Epstein, pedophilia & prior knowledge of Scalia’s death.



Did Roberts skip class on defamation?



Maybe not . . . — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

Wood supports the QAnon conspiracy theory and has been trying to garner support for the false argument that the election was rigged against Trump, who resoundingly lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

A few weeks ago, Wood suggested that Trump supporters stock up on “Second Amendment supplies” in preparation for what he assumes will be an apocalyptic future.

But many people were skeptical of Wood’s newest falsehoods.

And by "revelations" he mean batshit crazy lies. https://t.co/wC0QRN851p — Bob Levine (@idguy) December 31, 2020

Now-prominent lawyer working on behalf of the so-called POTUS throwing scat like a serial killer in his cell because, y'know, 'Prove me wrong! And where's the body?!'



And people are playing along. He & Trump are of what MLK called 'our sick white brothers.' 2020, go home, fool. https://t.co/hzJhFeXAgE — Jeffrey We Voted Out That Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) December 31, 2020

The President is in great legal hands https://t.co/uqqBIpQBcG — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 31, 2020

Sure makes things easier when people aren't around to answer questions 🤔 https://t.co/0O1Mm6ODG3 — Kevin Ross (@dasoulassassin) December 31, 2020

Is he sleeping on JFK Jr's couch? https://t.co/IaCXnpF3bX — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) December 31, 2020

Your thoughts on Tupac, sir? https://t.co/cQ4Ou7AldE — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 31, 2020

This is exactly the kind of public statement Trump needs right now to confirm to the American people that he is winning



Once they hear what Lin has to say the lightbulb turns on and they immediately associate Trump's legal battles with legitimacy and rationality https://t.co/wN5FNrfiKR — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 31, 2020

Step 1: Accuse John Roberts of being a pedophile.



Step 2: Tell people to ask John Roberts to disprove the baseless claim you just made.



Galaxy brain step: "Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive." https://t.co/FAyt6DobcC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2020

The man leading the charge for the president's attempts to overturn the election is, unsurprisingly, not right in the head. https://t.co/I1GLPXduLs — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) December 31, 2020

